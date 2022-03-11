Woman alleges cab driver groped her, man arrested

Woman alleges cab driver groped her, man arrested

The alleged incident took place in the early hours of Tuesday in Jeevan Bima Nagar

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 11 2022, 01:14 ist
  • updated: Mar 11 2022, 01:48 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

A cab driver is accused of groping a woman while helping her get a drunk friend into his vehicle.

Police arrested 25-year-old Manjunath on Wednesday after the woman filed a complaint.

The alleged incident took place in the early hours of Tuesday in Jeevan Bima Nagar, eastern Bengaluru. According to the woman, a friend of hers booked a ride home on a cab aggregator app around 2 am. But the friend was too drunk to get into the cab on his own. He tripped and fell on the road. She asked the cab driver to help lift her friend up and get him into the car.

The cab driver agreed but, according to the woman, he took advantage of the situation and “touched her inappropriately”.

Manjunath, arrested for sexual harassment under IPC section 354A, claimed he didn’t touch her deliberately. He said he might have touched her “accidentally” while trying to lift her friend up but she misunderstood it.

Police are investigating as to who’s telling the truth.

Bengaluru
sexual assault
Arrest
Crime

