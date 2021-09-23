Woman alleges sexual assault by cab driver in Bengaluru

Bengaluru witnessed yet another sexual assault on a woman by a cab driver while she was returning from her friend’s place. The 24-year-old woman alleged that she was raped by the cab driver in Murugeshpalya in East Bengaluru in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Acting on the complaint, the Bengaluru City Police quickly nabbed the driver within four hours. The survior, who lived in an apartment in Murugeshpalya, was working at a hotel. She had booked a cab using the mobile application of one of the taxi aggregators while leaving her friend’s house in HSR Layout.

According to the survivor, the alleged incident is said to have taken place right in front of her house when the driver dropped her off. The victim approached the Jeevan Bima Nagar police station in the early hours of Wednesday and complained that a cab driver had raped her. She reportedly told the cops that after getting into the cab she fell asleep. When she woke up she found the driver on her in a compromising position. She had an altercation with him and managed to snatch his mobile phone and later handed it over to the police.

S D Sharanappa, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) immediately formed four teams and they zeroed down on the suspect identified as Devarajulu, 25, near Avalahalli in Bengaluru rural. The accused is a native of Andhra Pradesh. Based on the preliminary investigation the police said, “The driver in defence claimed that the woman passenger made some advances. However, we are yet to verify his version.”

The woman underwent medical tests at Bowring hospital. The suspect was also subjected to a medical test in the evening.

S Murugan, Additional Commissioner of police (East) said, “The woman in her complaint said the incident happened between 3.30 am and 4 am in Murugeshpalya. She had booked a cab to return to her house from her friend’s home. A case has been registered under IPC Section 376.”

