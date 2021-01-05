Woman arrested for honey-trapping men she found on matrimonial site

Indiranagar police have arrested a 38-year-old woman for alleged honey-trapping men who had profiles on a matrimony site.

The arrested woman, Kavitha, a resident of Rajajinagar, recorded their private moments while meeting them and later used the recordings to blackmail them for money.

Kavitha was dismissed as a teacher at a Chikkamagaluru government school after she stopped attending work when a case was registered against her in Chikkamagaluru for assaulting the school headmaster.

Kavitha had approached the police in an alleged effort to blackmail John (name changed), a resident of Indiranagar.

Indiranagar police inspector B Ramamurthy grew suspicious over her sudden change in behaviour which led to her arrest based on John’s complaint.

Station visits

On December 29, Kavitha approached Indiranagar police to file a sexual harassment complaint against John. After being summoned, police warned John. The two went out of the police station and spoke for some time, following which Kavitha withdrew her complaint saying they had solved the issue.

On December 31, she went to the station again and told police that John had raped her after promising marriage.

Inspector Ramamurthy took down her details and checked online records, where he found she had complained twice against different individuals in Malleswaram and Mahadevapura police stations. The two cases had been charge-sheeted, a senior officer said.

Police summoned John and asked him to explain everything that had happened between them. John told them that they got to know each other on a matrimonial site on December 21 and decided to meet at his house.

Kavitha went to John’s house on December 26 and the two recorded their private moments on John’s laptop.

Some time during the night, Kavitha asked for his gold chain and some money. When he refused, she threatened to file a rape complaint.

On December 29, when they stepped out of the police station and spoke privately, Kavitha demanded Rs 5 lakh from John for not filing the complaint. He agreed to give her Rs 2 lakh. He tried transferring the money the same night, but was unable to do so. So, she complained against him the second time.

John lodged a police complaint accusing Kavitha of extortion and cheating. “She has cheated many others and we’ll take her into custody,” an investigating officer said, adding that she had also filed a complaint against a man in Yeshwantpur.