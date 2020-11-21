Woman arrested for stealing, selling baby for Rs 80,000

VV Puram police have arrested four people, including a woman, who sold an infant stolen from Vani Vilas Hospital to a couple for Rs 80,000.

A senior police officer identified the arrested as Ayesha (23), a Yelachenahalli resident, for selling the newborn and Wasim Pasha (30), a Kanakanagara resident, for helping her steal and sell the baby.

Police also arrested Abdul Rehaman (32) and Sania Fathima (22), the couple who bought the baby from the accused.

All of them will be produced in the court and their custody will be sought for further investigation in the case.

Police said Arshiya (27), who resides in Vijinapura, was admitted to Vani Vilas Hospital after she went into labour. She delivered a baby girl, and the baby was kept in ICU since it developed health issues.

Ayesha visited the hospital to see her sister who was also admitted there. While getting out, she went to the ICU and she took Arshiya’s baby, claiming to the staff that she was her sister and was taking the baby to her for feeding. But she slipped out of the hospital with the newborn.

Finding her baby missing, Arshiya and her husband realised that it has been taken away and filed a complaint at the VV Puram police station.

Ayesha had taken the baby straight to her home and later sold it to Rehaman and Sania for Rs 80,000 with the help of Pasha.

Police reviewed CCTV footage, held an inquiry with the staff and zeroed-in on Ayesha. They later arrested the others. Police rescued the baby and handed it over to its parents.

During interrogation, Ayesha told police that she had financial difficulties due to the lockdown and had therefore decided to steal a newborn, sell it and make money.