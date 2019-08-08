Woman blames hospital after losing eyesight

A 26-year-old homemaker has claimed that wrong diagnosis by Shekhar Eye Hospital in JP Nagar has resulted in her losing sight in both her eyes.

On her complaint, the police have booked four doctors, including the managing director and other office-bearers of the hospital.

Sadiya Mohammed, the victim and a resident of NR Mohalla in Mysuru, alleged that she was suffering from an eye disorder in 2017 and approached Shekhar Hospital in JP Nagar 3rd Phase. She underwent treatment but lost sight in both her eyes, which she claimed was due to the doctor’s negligence. She has now sought legal action against the doctors.

Sadiya had initially filed a private complaint before the 44th ACMM court and following directions from the court, JP Nagar police registered an FIR on August 6 and booked the managing director of Shekhar Hospital and three others under IPC section 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and are investigating the case.

A spokesperson from the Shekhar Hospital said, “Sadiya was admitted to the hospital in 2017 with multiple eyesight problems and doctors successfully performed implantable contact lens surgery. After the operation, she was doing well and was advised to use drops. We are not sure whether took the drops,” he said.

The spokesperson added that she went abroad, where she developed glaucoma. “We are also not sure if she consulted another hospital there. There was no negligence from the hospital’s side.”