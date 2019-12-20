Woman BMTC conductor in ICU after acid attack horror

Two unidentified men threw acid on a 35-year-old woman BMTC bus conductor who was on her way to work from her house in Bagalagunte in the early hours of Thursday.

Indira Bai, a resident of Havanuru Layout, was on her way to BMTC Depot-9 in Peenya at 5.30 am for her morning shift when the men waiting on the bike threw acid and fled the spot.

Indira was barely 100 metres from her house.

Indira began screaming when the accused — covering themselves with full helmets — targeted her. She realised the horror when the substance they splashed on her began to burn her skin.

Indira was taken to a nearby hospital and admitted to the intensive care unit with severe burns to her neck, face and back.

DCP (North) N Shashikumar, who visited the hospital and inquired after Indira’s condition, said the police are checking the CCTV footage around the area to identify the attackers.

The Bagalagunte police have registered a case under IPC Section 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and are investigating the case.

The DCP said the victim, a native of Shira in Tumakuru, has been living in Bagalagunte for the past 18 years with her husband Balaji, a BMTC driver, and children.

Second attack

Shashikumar further added that this was the second attack on Indira. A few bike-borne men attacked her six months ago as she was walking back home from work.

“The victim is not in a condition to speak. We’re questioning her family members to learn the reason behind the recent attacks,” Shashikumar added.