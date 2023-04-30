Woman BPO employee, mother found dead in their house in Bengaluru

The decomposed bodies of a 31-year-old woman and her 55-year-old mother were discovered in their rented house in Muneshwaranagar. The deceased individuals were identified as Raziya Sultana, a private BPO employee, and her mother, Jareena Taj.

According to preliminary investigations, Jareena was mentally unsound. The police suspect that Raziya may have killed Jareena on Wednesday evening or Thursday morning before taking her own life.

Raziya had married Sudheendra through a love marriage, but they were living separately due to marital disputes. Raziya’s company became concerned when she did not attend work for several days and calls on her mobile were not answered. The company had given her a laptop and other valuables and asked Sudheendra to return them. When Sudheendra tried to contact Raziya and received no response, he went to her house and discovered their bodies. Sudheendra alerted the police and Raziya’s relatives.