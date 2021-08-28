Woman caught with 'drugs package' at Electronic City post office

A woman from Southeast Bengaluru was caught on Thursday when she came to the Electronic City post office to allegedly receive a package of contraband smuggled from Germany.

Yogita S was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which acted on a specific tip-off, said Amit Ghawate, the agency's Bengaluru zonal director.

The official said the package contained one kilogram of MDMA crystals stashed on two sides of a carton and covered with grey duct tapes. The packet on each side contained around 500 MDMA.

On the surface of it, the carton was filled with packets containing a sandwich grill, a flexible mirror, a manicure and pedicure set, two table tennis bats and two pouches of chocolate, the official said.

Ghawate said Yogita had been peddling drugs for the past three years, and her clientele included African expats, party-goers and drugs consumers in other South Indian states. It's notable that she has been living with an African expat in the city, Ghawate said, adding that they are investigating if she had accomplices.