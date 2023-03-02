Woman cheated of Rs 5 lakh by men who offered to bail son out

Two men alleged cheated a woman of Rs 4.66 lakh, saying they would get a child sexual abuse case against her son closed.

The men said they would use the money to bribe the police and hire lawyers and get her son out of prison.

After trying for months, Siri (name changed), a single mother and resident of Mysuru Road, managed to get an FIR registered against Swaroop M Shetty and Lakshman Reddy.

Her 21-year-old son was arrested by the Byatarayanapura police in a case filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, following a complaint from the father of a minor girl.

The father had also alleged that he had made the girl steal gold and silver from her house and hand them over to him. He was arrested on August 25, 2022.

Swaroop and Lakshman contacted a distraught Siri in September and introduced themselves as natives of Udupi. They offered to get her son out within 10 days by hiring a lawyer they knew.

They also told her that they had spoken to a senior police officer and he had agreed to close the case if he was paid Rs 2 lakh.

If she did not pay up, they told Siri, her son would languish in prison for years.

The men met her at a restaurant on September 27.

Siri paid Swaroop Rs 63,000 through a digital app and gave him Rs 12,000 in cash. The next day, Swaroop called and told her the police were demanding more money.

She paid Rs 25,000 again through an app. Subsequently, they collected money on many pretexts. On October 4, Swaroop took Rs 50,000, saying it had to be paid to the prison superintendent.

When Siri learned that the bail procedures had made no progress, she asked the men to return her money but was threatened with dire consequences.

Later, the men gave her two cheques but bank officials said the accounts had been blocked.

After repeated attempts to file a complaint failed, she approached Laxman B Nimbargi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), and got a complaint registered.