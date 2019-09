A woman and her two children committed suicide by consuming poison at Gokak town in Belagavi district on Monday. Police said, Laxmi Yamakanamaradi (40) fed her daughter Harsh ita (8) and son Samarth (6) poison and later herself consumed it.

Incident took place when family members were not at home. Reason for the extreme step were being investigated. Gokak Town Police have registered a case.