Woman, children commit suicide by jumping into lake

A 32-year-old woman and her two children allegedly committed suicide by jumping into the Hennagara Lake near Jigani, Bengaluru Rural, on Friday evening. Harassment from her husband is said to be the reason why she decided to end her life.

The victims have been identified as Bharathi, a garment factory employee, her nine-year-old daughter Praneetha, and son Vinod, aged 5. They were residents of Muthyalanagar in Anekal.

Police said fire and emergency personnel retrieved the bodies from the lake on Saturday morning.

Bharathi’s husband Kumar, a private firm employee, is at large and the police are making efforts to nab him. An investigating officer said Bharathi left home along with her children in the afternoon when Kumar was not at home. They jumped into the lake between 3 pm and 5 pm. Passersby noticed the bodies floating and alerted the police. Bharathi’s father Choudappa told the police that Kumar has been harassing his daughter for the past few years. She had told her mother Nagamma about it.

Kumar is responsible for the death of his daughter and children, Choudappa told the police. Jigani police have filed a case of abetment to suicide.