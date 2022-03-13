Woman critical after partner sets her on fire

A man allegedly set his live-in partner on fire after she refused to give him money for alcohol. The woman is said to be critical.

Babu and Meena, living in eastern Bengaluru's Old Baiyappanahalli area, often quarrelled over one issue or the other. Babu's alcoholism was one of the major causes of their disagreement.

On Wednesday night, Babu asked Meena for money to buy alcohol but she refused. In a fit of rage, he beat her up. Meena became hysterical, doused herself in some fuel (petrol or kerosene) and threatened to set herself on fire.

Babu retaliated and lit a match, saying he wouldn't be cowed down by her threats and would make her job easier. Meena was soon in flames. Her screams drew neighbours and they took her to a hospital.

Babu, meanwhile, tried to escape but fell down and suffered injuries. He, too, has been admitted to the hospital.

Baiyappanahalli police have booked Babu for attempted murder and will arrest him once he recovers, a senior officer said.

Meena is a widow while Babu has been separated from his wife. They started living together six months ago. They work as labourers.

