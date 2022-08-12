Woman crushed to death near Madiwala Lake

Her head and chest were crushed with a stone, most probably on Wednesday night or in the early hours of Thursday

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 12 2022, 01:02 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2022, 04:32 ist

A woman aged between 45 and 50 was found murdered near Madiwala Lake in southern Bengaluru on Thursday. Police are yet to ascertain her identity. 

Morning walkers found the woman’s body at the entrance of the lake and called the Bommanahalli police.

She wore a green sari with yellow floral prints and a full-sleeved red sweater. She was about 5.2-feet tall. 

Her head and chest were crushed with a stone, most probably on Wednesday night or in the early hours of Thursday, according to police. 

Senior officials visited the spot and instructed the local police to crack the case at the earliest. 

Police have asked the public to call 080-22942569 if they know the victim. 

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Madiwala lake

