Woman dies after goods vehicle hits auto in Bengaluru

Udbhavi Balakrishna, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 01 2023, 22:03 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2023, 03:56 ist
A woman was killed in a road accident between an auto-rickshaw and a goods vehicle on Dr Vishnuvardhan Road in western Bengaluru late on Friday night. 

The accident occurred when Mohsin Khan, 32, was ferrying his relatives Yasmin Taj, 47, Shafiya Bhanu, 22, Ayaash Sharif, 26, and Imran Khan, 35, in his auto-rickshaw around 11.20 pm on Friday towards Uttarahalli. The auto was hit by a goods vehicle coming in the opposite direction near the VV Convention Hall. 

The auto-rickshaw flipped as a result of the accident, injuring all those in the vehicle. Doctors declared that one of the passengers, Shafiya, dead on arrival, while others sustained minor injuries. 

It was later found that Aravind, the driver of the goods vehicle, was driving under the influence of alcohol. 

Kengeri traffic police have registered an FIR against Aravind.

 

