Woman estranged from husband murdered; lover held

A 31-year-old woman was found murdered at her home in West Bengaluru on Saturday. Police suspect her lover and have detained him for questioning.

Gayathri was found strangled with her veil around noon after a noisy fight with Manju Prasad, 29, her lover.

Gayathri was estranged from her husband and lived with her two children in a rented house in Pantharapalya. She started dating Prasad two years ago, and he would often come over to her house.

While police believe that Prasad murdered her, the motive isn't yet clear. Prasad is jobless and previously worked on a contractual basis for a BBMP garbage auto tipper.

