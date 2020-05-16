Woman fatally beats husband, won't face murder charge

A woman allegedly beat her husband to death during a fight on May 13. Police arrested her but booked her for culpable homicide not amounting to murder as they believe she attacked him in self-defence.

Umesh, 45, and Asha, 36, worked at a construction site on Kathriguppe Main Road in Banashankari, South Bengaluru, and lived on the premises. Both of them were from Chittapur, Kalaburagi district, and had arrived in Bengaluru 12 years ago. They have two children.

On May 13, around 9 pm, Umesh came home drunk and started fighting with his wife. Things escalated and he allegedly beat her with a log. But Asha managed to snatch the log from him and beat him back. She ended up hitting him on the head. Umesh collapsed and passed out. Asha assumed he had dozed off, and slept next to him. But when she woke up around 7 am the next day, she realised that he had died.

While police arrested Asha, they decided to not book her for murder (IPC section 302). An investigating officer said Umesh often came home drunk and fought with Asha. On May 13, she had given him Rs 500 to refill the LPG cylinder. He, however, bought two Tetra-paks of liquor with the money, got heavily drunk and fought with her.

Just a few months into the marriage, Umesh started suspecting that she was having an affair and stopped going to work, the officer said.