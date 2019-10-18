Woman found dead in Mahadevapura, rape suspected

A 35-year-old woman was found murdered at her house in Kittaganahalli in Surya City on Thursday. The police recovered the highly decomposed body of Sumati Das, a native of West Bengal.

According to the police, Sumati was living alone in a room after her husband deserted her a few months ago and was working as a construction labourer.

The police found the body disrobed and suspect sexual assault. Preliminary investigations revealed that she was killed four to five days ago. The incident came to light when neighbours noticed foul smell emanating from her room and alerted the police.

The police have sent the body for postmortem and are awaiting the report to ascertain the cause of death. The Surya City police have initiated an

investigation.