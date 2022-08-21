Woman gets intimate videos from blackmailer, learns it’s a friend

In a baffling case of cheating, a man installed a spy camera in the room of a 25-year-old woman friend and later blackmailed her asking sexual favours using the private videos he captured.

The woman was shocked when a stranger sent her the video of her walking out of the bathroom after a shower and threatened to make it viral on social media. The blackmailer sent the video after the woman ignored his repeated messages seeking sexual favours from different social media accounts. The woman had blocked him when he kept messaging her from a specific account.

The woman told her family about the video and later filed a complaint with the Northeast CEN Crime police station. A police team soon tracked down the alleged culprit, Mahesh V, 30, who was known to the woman. An engineer from T Narasipura in Mysuru, Mahesh runs food business. His father runs many businesses in Mysuru.

When Mahesh visited her house, the woman showed her house around. She was so trusting of him that she showed her private room.

Mahesh who wanted to get intimate with her bought a spy camera and fixed it in a phone charger. When he visited the woman’s house a month ago, he plugged the camera-installed adaptor in the socket in her room on the pretext of charging his phone and removed it six hours later. He downloaded videos from the camera and messaged her. Police seized the spy camera, a laptop, two memory cards, a pen drive and two mobiles. They are verifying Mahesh’s claim that it is his first offence.