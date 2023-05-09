Woman harassed by four men at restaurant in Hebbal

Bengaluru, known for its vibrant nightlife and bustling social scene, has long been considered one of India’s most cosmopolitan cities.

However, incidents of gender-based violence in the city’s nightlife spaces continue to raise concerns about safety and security.

Recently, a distressing incident unfolded at a restaurant near Hebbal, highlighting the urgent need for vigilance and action.

A 38-year-old woman, dining with her friends at the Flyover Drinkery Restaurant in Esteem Mall, found herself at the center of physical assault and misbehaviour by a group of men. The incident, which took place on May 5, has prompted the Amruthahalli police to register a case of sexual harassment.

According to her complaint filed with the police, Suma (name changed), a resident of Amruthanagar, was dining with her friends around 11.30 pm. Four men seated at the adjacent table directed lewd comments at her. When Suma decided to confront them regarding their offensive language, the situation escalated. The men responded by subjecting her to verbal abuse, inappropriate touching, and even even forcefully tugged at her clothing, leaving her feeling violated and traumatised.

After the incident, the restaurant staff informed Suma that the men involved were Prashanth, Mahesh, Ashok — the three people named in the FIR — and an unidentified person. The woman’s husband declined to comment on the incident as the case is currently under investigation.

A representative of the restaurant informed DH that the argument initially started inside the restaurant but the assault took place outside and was captured on a CCTV camera.