Woman held for trying to smuggle ganja inside Bengaluru prison

A woman who recently visited a convict in central jail was found to possess ganja that she wanted to give him.

Prison officials who checked her before she could meet the convict found the contraband stored in an amulet.

A complaint filed by the superintendent of the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison, Mallikarjun B, stated that Banashankari resident Muskan Banu tried to smuggle in 10 grams of ganja to prisoner Naveen alias Maamu, who was found guilty in a culpable homicide case.

A case has been registered against her and Naveen at the Parappana Agrahara police station under IPC Section 424 for dishonest or fraudulent concealment of property, the Karnataka Prisons (Amendment) Act-2022, and NDPS Act, and further investigation is on.

Police said Banu took a visitors' pass on Saturday and entered the main gate where she was screened. A woman constable, Lakshmidevi B, checked Banu and found an amulet covered in a black thread and wrapped in a green cloth. The ganja was cellotaped inside the amulet.

Banu thought she could fool the police by packing the ganja in the amulet and hand it over to Naveen. But her luck ran out.

A senior police official said Banu has been arrested and they will take Naveen into custody for further investigation. Banu claimed someone had asked her to hand over the amulet to Naveen, insisting she did not know what was inside.