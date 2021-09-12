Woman hides 10-year-old son’s death for 7 months, then claims he's missing

A woman allegedly covered up the murder of her 10-year-old son for nearly seven months. She went to the police only two weeks ago, not to tell the truth but lie that the boy had gone missing and request them to trace him.

In reality, the boy had been slain by his mother’s lover and his female friend as early as in February this year, police say.

Sahana, her mother-in-law and other family members walked into the Mico Layout police station around 8.55 pm on August 25 and filed a missing person complaint. Sahana told the police that her son who stayed with her male friend Ravi had been missing since February 7. She claimed to have searched for him in all the places but in vain.

Police inspector R S Choudhary sensed something amiss in Sahana’s story because she had taken nearly seven months to file the complaint. Nevertheless, he took up a case of kidnap and launched an investigation. Police began by interrogating Sahana and asked why she remained quiet for more than seven months about her missing son. She couldn’t hide the truth for long. When she got talking, police were left dumbfounded.

The boy had been murdered by Ravi, Sahana’s lover, and his body was dumped in a desolate place near Bargur in Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu. This happened in February itself.

Sahana separated from her husband almost 11 years ago, months before the boy’s birth. She lived in Someshwara Colony and sold vegetables to support herself. She also got into a relationship with Ravi, who worked at a borewell equipment store and lived alone in a four-floor apartment at 16th Main in BTM Layout.

Sahana left the boy in hostel since she did not find time to raise him. When the pandemic came, she left him in the care of Ravi.

Sahana and Ravi met in his apartment for private time, which the boy sensed and began questioning them about their secret meetings. He would not open the door when Ravi returned from work.

Sahana wasn’t Ravi’s only girlfriend. He was also dating one Priya. After some time, she also started visiting him at home, to which the boy also objected. An angry Ravi sexually abused the boy and beat him to death with a PVC pipe. He and Priya took the body to Tamil Nadu and dumped it there. Ravi later Sahana about the boy’s death but warned her against breathing a word to anyone.

Sahana remained quiet but the boy’s grandmother soon started asking about him and wished to see him. Sahana only gave evasive replies. The boy’s grandmother eventually forced Sahana to seek police help.

Meanwhile, police in Bargur discovered the body and took up a case of murder. But they were unable to identify the deceased. The mystery was solved after Mico Layout police contacted them.

Police arrested Ravi, Priya and Sahana. They also obtained the post-mortem report for further investigation.

(Names of the three suspects have been changed since the Pocso Act has been invoked in the case)

