The owner and two beauticians of Club Citrus Unisex Salon and Spa, Indiranagar, were arrested for injuring a client during a facial.

Police arrested Veronica, the owner, and beauticians Chris and Olivia on a complaint filed by Dr T R Yeshoda but released them on station bail.

Dr Yeshoda, a resident of Indiranagar, said Olivia poured hot water on her face while doing a facial on her on July 28.

She said that she suffered wounds to her nose.