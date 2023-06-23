Woman jumps to death from 10th floor in Bengaluru

A 28-year-old woman allegedly killed herself by jumping from the 10th floor of an apartment building on Thursday night in Nagenahalli. The deceased has been identified as Amritha Sharma, a resident of an apartment in Nagenahalli and originally from Kolkata.

Amritha , who was employed in a private firm, was married and living with her husband. The couple did not have children.

According to police, Amritha jumped from the 10th floor after opening the sliding door on the balcony around 10:30 pm. Her husband saw her locking the door to her room and asked her to open up. However, she did not respond. He then retrieved the key to open the door when he heard a loud noise from the ground.

Upon opening the door, he discovered that his wife had jumped from the building. With assistance from other apartment residents, he quickly transported her to a nearby hospital by car. Unfortunately, the doctors pronounced her dead on arrival.

She was upset over dad’s demise.

Amritha’s mother and husband informed the police that there were no family disputes. She had a strong emotional attachment to her father, who died in 2021. Since his demise, she had been battling depression and had attempted suicide.

The Yelahanka New Town police has registered a case of unnatural death.