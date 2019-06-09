Woman, juvenile arrested for murder

Three people, including a woman, were arrested for the murder of a youth in Basaveshwara Nagar on Thursday.

The Basaveshwara Nagar police arrested Eashwari (24), her brother Shivu (20) and a juvenile for stabbing Hithesh, a resident of Hegganahalli, to death in Kamakshipalya on Thursday.

The trio followed Hithesh at 3.30 pm and picked up a fight with him. They stabbed him in the neck in a fit of rage. The passersby rushed Hithesh to hospital, but he was declared brought dead. The police picked up the killers in 24 hours of the murder.

Shivu is a fruit vendor in KR Market and was living with his sister Eashwari, a sex worker, in Kamala Nagar.

Since their house does not have a toilet, Eashwari and her brother were headed to a public toilet at the Shankar Nag bus stand near Kamala Nagar on June 5.

Hithesh is said to have stared at them. The duo picked up a fight and stabbed him a day later.