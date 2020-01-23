Woman killed for refusing unprotected sex

A 48-year-old security guard killed a sex worker for refusing to have unprotected sex and fled with her valuables on January 11.

Following the incident, the police arrested Mukund, a native of KR Pete who works as a security guard at Electronics City.

The deceased Kamala (42) (name changed) was a sex worker and a resident of Gayatri Nagar near Subramanya Nagar and lived with her son after she was separated from her husband.

A senior official from the Subramanya Nagar police station said Mukund was heading for his hometown from the Majestic bus station on January 11 when Kamala approached him, soliciting sex.

She took him to her house and refused to have unprotected sex. When Mukund forced her, Kamala, in an attempt to get rid of him, kicked him in the private parts. During the fight, Kamala screamed for help. Afraid that neighbours would catch him, Mukund slit Kamala’s throat with a knife and fled the place with her gold chain and mobile phone.

Kamala’s son, who returned from school at 3.45 pm, discovered her body in a pool of blood and alerted the police and his aunt. The police shifted Kamala’s body to the hospital for postmortem and later arrested Mukund based on CCTV footage. He was remanded to judicial custody.