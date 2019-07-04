Woman killed, jewellery stolen

A 32-year-old woman was murdered in broad daylight and her valuables were stolen at Lakshmipura village in Bengaluru South taluk on Wednesday.

Gayatri was alone at home when she was attacked. Her husband had gone out and their children were at school. Assailants barged into the house and attacked her with lethal weapons after which they looted her jewellery and other valuables.

The incident came to light when the children returned from school.

Ramanagara SP Chethan Singh Rathore visited the spot; canine squad and fingerprint experts examined the crime scene. Kaggadasapura police have taken up a case and are investigating.