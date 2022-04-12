Woman knocks down husband with multiple iron rod blows

A woman was arrested in western Bengauru's Andrahalli on Monday for her husband's murder.

Byadarahalli police said Varalakshmi hit her 52-year-old husband J M Umesh on the head with an iron rod multiple times while he was asleep early on Monday morning.

Married for 28 years, the couple had quarrelled on Sunday night over some issue, and Umesh had beaten his wife. The couple later went to sleep. Later in the night, Varalakshmi got up to relieve herself. When she came back from the washroom, Umesh fought with her again and beat her. He then went back to sleep. That's when Varalakshmi decided to hit back.

In the morning, the couple's two daughters were shocked to find him lying in a pool of blood and rushed him to a hospital in Sunkadakatte around 8 am. Doctors there declared him brought dead soon after.

Umesh's brother J M Satish told the police that he received a phone call from Varalakshmi's brother around 8 am. Varalakshmi's brother told him Umesh was not well and they were taking him to hospital.

When Satish reached the hospital around 10.30 am, he learnt his brother was no more and that he had sustained multiple injuries to the head. Satish suspected Varalakshmi had killed him.

Following the statement, the police arrested Varalakshmi for murder.

Police said the primary reason for the constant fights between them was Umesh's grievance that his in-laws didn't help him financially. He was into finance and real estate and had expected Varalakshmi's family to help him in the business.

