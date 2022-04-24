Woman lawyer who made 'baby sale agreements' arrested

Woman lawyer who made 'baby sale agreements' arrested

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS,
  • Apr 24 2022, 00:32 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2022, 06:32 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A woman lawyer has been arrested for being part of a baby-selling racket, the city police said. 

Bhanumathi K P, 41, a resident of Karnataka Layout, Kurubarahalli, is the fourth woman to be arrested over the racket that was busted about a year ago by the Basavanagudi women's police. 

Police said the gang, which also included two men, "bought" newborns from their biological parents and sold them off to childless couples by falsely stating that they were born through surrogacy. In all, the gang sold 13 babies to childless parents. 

Another suspect, Devi, 26, a resident of Vidyaranyapura, was reportedly caught selling a baby from Mumbai to a childless couple in Bengaluru. Bhanumathi's role was to make "legal" agreements between the buyer and the seller. She is accused number seven in the case. 

Other suspects arrested earlier are Mahesh Kumar, 50, of Kathriguppe, Dhanalakshmi, 30, of Mallasandra near Jalahalli, Janardhan alias Janardhanan, 33, of Erode in Tamil Nadu, and Ranjana Devidas Kandagale, 32, of Maharashtra. Another suspect, identified as Rathna, is no more.

Check out latest DH videos here

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Crime

Related videos

What's Brewing

Returning travellers spell new hope for tourism sector

Returning travellers spell new hope for tourism sector

Child in Mariupol steel works begs to 'see the sun'

Child in Mariupol steel works begs to 'see the sun'

Can better furniture make you a better worker?

Can better furniture make you a better worker?

Johnny Depp's wild testimony, cross-examination

Johnny Depp's wild testimony, cross-examination

Ravi wins hat-trick of Asian Championship gold medals

Ravi wins hat-trick of Asian Championship gold medals

History in a grain of rice

History in a grain of rice

Iraq exhibits restored art pillaged after 2003 invasion

Iraq exhibits restored art pillaged after 2003 invasion

 