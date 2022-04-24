Woman lawyer who made 'baby sale agreements' arrested

A woman lawyer has been arrested for being part of a baby-selling racket, the city police said.

Bhanumathi K P, 41, a resident of Karnataka Layout, Kurubarahalli, is the fourth woman to be arrested over the racket that was busted about a year ago by the Basavanagudi women's police.

Police said the gang, which also included two men, "bought" newborns from their biological parents and sold them off to childless couples by falsely stating that they were born through surrogacy. In all, the gang sold 13 babies to childless parents.

Another suspect, Devi, 26, a resident of Vidyaranyapura, was reportedly caught selling a baby from Mumbai to a childless couple in Bengaluru. Bhanumathi's role was to make "legal" agreements between the buyer and the seller. She is accused number seven in the case.

Other suspects arrested earlier are Mahesh Kumar, 50, of Kathriguppe, Dhanalakshmi, 30, of Mallasandra near Jalahalli, Janardhan alias Janardhanan, 33, of Erode in Tamil Nadu, and Ranjana Devidas Kandagale, 32, of Maharashtra. Another suspect, identified as Rathna, is no more.

Check out latest DH videos here