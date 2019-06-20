Woman loses hair, hurt scalp while go-karting

An amusement trip proved costly for a 31-year-old homemaker.

While go-karting at EZone Club in HAL on Sunday evening, the woman sustained head injuries as a clump of her hair got entangled in the wheel.

Pushpalatha from B Narayanapura had gone out with her husband on Sunday to Torq 03 Sports-Ezone Club near the Outer Ring Road.

Pushpalatha told the police that initially she had the helmet on during the ride. During the second round however, her helmet came off due to wind and her hair got entangled in the back wheel. As a result, part of her hair came off causing injuries to her scalp, she said.

She was rushed to a private hospital, and thereafter to a multi-specialty hospital on the Outer Ring Road.

Negligence of the supervisor at the club led to the accident, Pushpalatha alleged in her complaint seeking legal action.

HAL police has charged the supervisor under section 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and are investigating.