Woman loses Rs 95,000 after placing OLX ad

A woman who wanted to sell her used furniture lost Rs 95,000 in an online fraud after she posted an advertisement on OLX, a global online marketplace.

In her complaint with the Byappanahalli police, GM Palya resident Brinda Desari (30) said she uploaded the pictures of her furniture on January 7 with her phone number. At 7.45 pm on the same day as she gave the ad, a man introducing himself as Deepak Kapoor, running a military canteen, called and expressed interest in buying the furniture.

When Brinda asked how he would pay, Kapoor said he would make the payment via Google Pay, sent her a QR code and asked her to scan it.

Brinda scanned, entered her pin and received Rs 2. Kapoor said he was testing if the money was going through. He sent another QR code and asked her to click on it. As soon as she did, Rs 10,000 disappeared from her account, which Kapoor said was due to technical issues and assured her that the money would be returned.

She kept clicking a series of QR codes he sent her and lost Rs 95,000. The police have taken up a cheating case and are investigating.