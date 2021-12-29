Woman murdered near Electronics City as teen son watches; suspicion on husband

A 42-year-old woman was brutally hacked to death by a gang of unidentified assailants while her 13-year-old son and chauffeur watched in horror and helplessly. Police suspect that the killers were hired by her estranged husband.

V Archana Reddy was returning home to Bellandur in her chauffeur-driven car with her son and another person when the gang intercepted the vehicle at Hosa Road Junction near Electronics City, South Bengaluru, around 10 pm on Monday.

Before Reddy or anyone else could make sense of what was happening, the gang slammed the car open and unleashed a vicious attack on her. The sight of lethal weapons scared off Reddy’s chauffeur, son and the other person. The gang kept attacking Reddy until they were sure she was dead and fled the scene. She died at a hospital a short while thereafter.

Reddy was the daughter of a real-estate businessman. Her husband, Naveen, has emerged as the prime suspect, according to police.

Reddy and Naveen had tied the knot four years ago in what was a second marriage for each other. Reddy had divorced her first husband, with whom she had two children.

After their marriage, Naveen and Reddy lived in Jigani, where the deceased’s parents also live. The marriage had been on the rocks for the past three months, and Archana had been living separately with her son in Bellandur. The couple had financial disputes, too, and had filed complaints against each other at the Jigani police station.

Police had counselled them but they kept fighting. Police now suspect that Naveen is behind the murder.

“We are making efforts to apprehend the killers. Only then will we get to know the motive,” a police officer said.

A case of murder has been registered at the Electronics City police station.

