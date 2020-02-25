Woman, paramour held for killing mother-in-law

The Byatarayanapua police cracked the murder of a 60-year-old woman and arrested the deceased’s daughter-in-law and her paramour on Monday.

The suspects are identified as Soundarya (28) and her paramour Jadeswamy (32), who hails from Kollegal.

Rajamma was bludgeoned to death on February 18 when her son Kumar H B had gone to fetch a doctor to treat his sick mother.

Soundarya had said that an unidentified person barged into the house and tried to drag her into a room. She said she managed to push him and escape with her 10-month-old baby. When she returned with the neighbours, the stranger had killed Rajamma, she said. A gold chain worn by Rajamma was missing. The police initially thought it was a murder for gain, but suspected Soundarya because of her behaviour.

An investigating officer said Soundarya and Jadeswamy planned to kill Rajamma as she was questioning her affair. Soundarya had gone to her native place in Hassan for delivery and had returned to the city two weeks before the incident. Rajamma had noticed Soundarya talking to Jadeswamy over phone and had threatened to inform her son about it. Kumar was not aware of his wife’s role in the murder.

When the police went to detain Soundarya and revealed her motive, Kumar collapsed in the shock.