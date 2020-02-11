Woman pours hot oil on husband over affair suspicion

Suspecting her husband of infidelity, a woman poured boiling oil on him while he was asleep at their home on Sunday.

Manjunath L (40), a private company employee, has been hospitalised with 50% burns and is said to be stable. Police have arrested his wife Padma M, a homemaker.

N Shashikumar, DCP (North), said the couple had been married for nine years with two children. They are staying in Mohankumar Nagar near Yeshwantpur.

Manjunath has a fabrication business. He also participates in orchestra events.

Padma suspected he had an affair and the couple used to quarrel on the issue. On Saturday too, they picked a fight before going to bed.

Police said that around 7 am on Sunday, when Manjunath was still asleep, Padma poured one litre of boiled oil on him and fled the house with their son and daughter.

Manjunath ran out of the house screaming and was rushed to Victoria Hospital by neighbours. He sustained burns to his face, shoulder and hands. He is said to be out of danger.

She was produced before the magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.