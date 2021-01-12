Woman PSI, head constable arrested by Anti Corruption Bureau over accepting bribe

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials have arrested a woman police sub-inspector (WPSI) and a head constable (HC), catching them red-handed after accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a woman complainant today afternoon.

The WPSI is identified as Soumya and HC is JP Reddy, both attached with Byappanahalli police station. The officials of ACB laid a trap under the guidance of superintendent of police (SP) Kuldeep Kumar R Jain. Soumya is from the 2017 batch and it was her first posting at the station.

On Monday a woman had approached ACB officials and lodged a complaint stating that Soumya and JP Reddy are demanding Rs 1 lakh bribe to drop the name of her husband in a mobile theft case.

The officials gave some instructions to the complainant to follow and sent money along with her today. Around 1.30 pm, the complainant visited the station and gave money to Reddy. Reddy and Soumya kept the money in an iron box.

The ACB officials who were waiting for the complainant to hand over the money for the duo accused laid a trap inside the police station and arrested the duo.

Both Soumya and Reddy were in plain clothes at the time of trap. An officer from ACB said that the complainant's husband is accused of receiving stolen phones from miscreants arrested by Byappanahalli police. The duo arrested demanded bribe to drop his name from the accused list. The further investigation is on in the case.

This is the second incident of a trap laid on police officers in the last one week. Last Thursday police had trapped a head constable and revenue inspector for accepting a bribe in a land dispute case. Police inspector of Chikkajala police station is still at large.