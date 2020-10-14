Woman receives obscene messages, morphed photos of her kids

A 35-year-old woman has approached the cybercrime police after unknown persons sent her obscene messages to her phone and blackmailed her by sending morphed pictures of her children.

The Central CEN police have taken up the case and are making efforts to trace the culprits.

Viveknagar resident Sowmya (name changed) has stated in her complaint that she has been receiving messages and calls from unknown persons on her WhatsApp and Facebook accounts since October 4. Besides sending her obscene messages, the miscreants got hold of her children’s pictures, morphed them in an obscene way and sent them to her.

An investigating officer said the strangers forced Sowmya to take their calls at odd hours and threatened to post her pictures and that of her children on the internet.

Sowmya received messages from three different numbers. “We suspect that the strangers have downloaded her picture from Facebook and WhatsApp status. We’ve collected the messages and have taken up a case under the Information Technology Act. We suspect that the miscreants must’ve known the woman through social media platforms,” the officer added.