Woman riding triple with brothers mowed down

Triple riding with two of her brothers proved fatal for a 22-year-old woman in southern Bengaluru.

The siblings — Shashi Kumar, Santhosh Kumar and Sandhya, hailing from Kudlu village — were headed to Pavagada, Tumakuru district, to attend the funeral of an aunt on Saturday. Around 3.30 am on Sunday, as their motorcycle entered NICE Road near T John College off Bannerghatta Road, a speeding mini-truck knocked it down.

Sandhya, sitting last on the two-wheeler, came under the rear wheels of the mini-truck and was killed on the spot. Her brothers sustained injuries and have been hospitalised. Sandhya worked for a private firm in Electronics City.

The jurisdictional Hulimavu traffic police rushed to the spot and took the statements of eyewitnesses.

Run over by tanker

In a freak accident, a 23-year-old woman was mowed down by a water tanker on her doorstep at Weavers Colony, off Bannerghatta Road, on Sunday, police said.

Monica had placed an order for water supply. As the water tanker pulled in at her house, the driver failed to notice that she was standing right behind. He reversed and ended up running Monica over.

The driver abandoned the tanker and fled the spot.

Monica was declared brought dead at a hospital.

The Kumaraswamy Layout traffic police have registered a case.