Woman, rowdy-sheeter held for killing 'friend' a year ago in Bengaluru

In a joint operation, the Chamarajpet and Mandya district police have arrested a woman and her male friend in connection with the murder of a woman, closing a case that had remained unsolved for a year.

The arrested are Narayana alias Nani, 40, of Chennammanakere Achchukattu, a rowdy-sheeter in Rajarajeshwarinagar police station, and Lakshmi, 38, a resident of Challaghatta. The case pertains to the death of Chandrakala, 43, a resident of Vittalnagar in Chamarajpet.

After Chandrakala went missing on July 27, 2021, a missing complaint was filed by her cousin Jayalakshmi, on August 12, 2021. Chandrakala’s body was found in a deserted stretch in Ganalu village near Halaguru on July 28, 2021. A case of murder of an unidentified woman was registered by Halaguru Police.

Slow start to probe

A slow start to the investigation on the two cases allowed the accused time to stay untraced for a year. The probe into unsolved missing cases picked pace following instructions from the police top brass, including Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Laxman N Nimbargi. The Chamarajpet Police team led by police inspector Yerryswamy followed up on the missing complaint, zeroed in on the duo and handed them over to Halaguru Police.

All that the police did to nab the duo was to collect call record details of Chandrakala and the last time she used her SIM. Police found Chandrakala was in constant touch with Lakshmi. Her phone was switched off after she went missing. Chandrakala’s SIM card was used in another phone. The last location of Chandrakala was near Halaguru. Meanwhile, Chamarajpet Police who contacted their counterparts in Halaguru were informed that the murder of an unidentified woman had remained unsolved.

Police collected details of the phone’s IMEI number and the SIM card being used in it, leading them to Lakshmi. She confessed to have killed Chandrakala with the help of Narayana.

Murder for valuables

Chandrakala had lost her parents in her childhood and was living alone. She was working in a gunny-bag manufacturing unit. The accused, Lakshmi, worked in the same unit. Both became friends and exchanged personal details. Chandrakala expressed her wish to get married.

Lakshmi suggested that Chandrakala get married to Narayana, a close friend of her husband’s. After meeting Narayana, Chandrakala agreed to marry him. Chandrakala, Narayana and Lakshmi used to go out together. Lakshmi and Narayana noticed the gold jewellery Chandrakala was wearing. The duo hatched a plan to kill her for the jewellery; they were convinced that no one would file a missing complaint for an orphan.

Lakshmi asked Chandrakala to prepare to marry Narayana at a temple in Mandya. Chandrakala met Lakshmi and Narayana at Jnanabharathi on July 27 and they hired an auto-rickshaw to Ganalu village, near Halaguru, on July 28. They took Chandrakala to Mullaiahna Katte Gudde and strangulated her to death using her dupatta.

Later, they smashed her head with a stone and checked for her valuables. They got only a small quantity of jewellery and some petty cash. The duo returned to the city and led their routine lives.

Lakshmi who was living with a man with criminal background had claimed that he was her husband. Narayana and Lakshmi’s partner became friends in Central Prison, Parappana Agrahara. After being released from the prison, Narayana met Lakshmi. He informed the couple that he did not have a family and stayed in Lakshmi’s house for a few months. Now, they live separately. Further investigation is on in the case.