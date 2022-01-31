Woman run over by truck on potholed stretch on Magadi Road

A 38-year-old woman died on Sunday morning on Magadi Road after she was run over by a truck, with many stating that the potholed road was to blame for her death.

Sharmila, a teacher, rode pillion with her husband. When he lost control near Byadarahalli, Sharmila fell onto the road and was run over by the truck. A case has been registered in the Byadarahalli police station. Police have taken Madesh, the truck driver, into custody.

Many blamed the accident on the potholed road with some residents stating that the two-wheeler rider lost control while avoiding a pothole.

Police, on the other hand, said the victim’s husband did not speak about the potholes in his complaint.

“The accident occurred around 10.30 am. As per the complainant, a rash and negligent truck driver hit the two-wheeler from behind due to which Sharmila fell down. The truck then ran over her and she died on the spot. The husband has suffered minor injuries and is in hospital,” a police officer told DH. “There was no mention of avoiding a pothole in the complaint filed with us.”

Local residents, however, insisted that the accident was due to the pathetic condition of the road and urged authorities to take action.

