Woman’s friend assaults her minor children

A woman’s friend who came to stay with her assaulted her minor children and threatened her father-in-law, her husband has complained.

In his police complaint, Michael De Rebello, a resident of Victoria Layout in Palmgrove Road near Ashok Nagar, has also alleged that his wife barred him from entering the house when he questioned about the friend’s violent behaviour towards his children.

De Rebello said Eugin Victor –a close friend of him and his wife- came to stay with them for 24 months. Despite his protests, Victor and his wife stayed together.

When he checked the CCTV footage at home on June 27, De Rebello found Victor was thrashing his children aged seven and ten with a belt. The footage also showed his younger son scared and crying. His children bore minor injuries. De Rebello also said Victor threatened his father.

When De Rebello asked his wife about Victor’s assault of their children, she barred him from the house.

Police suspect De Rebello and his wife had some domestic row. They say that the wife was present when Victor was thrashing their children and did not attempt to rescue them and feel the need to question her.

“We’re yet to arrest Victor. Meanwhile, he has been booked under the Juvenile Justice (care and protection of children) Act and other sections.