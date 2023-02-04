Woman’s skeletal remains found hanging from tree

The skeletal remains of a woman were discovered hanging from a tree on Thursday morning in an isolated area of Akshayanagar in Hulimavu, Southeast Bengaluru.

Police believe the remains belong to a Nepali woman who vanished in July 2022, and will determine the identity of the individual through a DNA test.

Hulimavu police said a passerby who went to relieve himself in the land noticed the skeleton hanging from a tree and immediately alerted them.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) C K Baba said: "As soon as we got to know about the skeletal remains, instructions were given to check all missing persons' data. We have learned that the woman, from Nepal, was a domestic help and was married to a man from her country. He is working in a private firm in the city.”

Through the use of the woman's necklace and slipper, the police have concluded that the skeletal remains belong to that particular missing woman, Baba added, noting that a case of unnatural death has been registered.