Woman sells house to get brother killed

A 45-year-old woman was so determined to break off her daughter’s engagement that she got her elder brother killed because he firmly supported the marital alliance. She sold her house to pay Rs 3 lakh to the gang of killers, police said.

Gowramma, from Sonnenahalli near Kengeri in western Bengaluru, is a single parent and runs a small shop to make ends meet. Earlier this month, she got her daughter engaged to one Chandrashekhar, who runs a small bakery. Gowramma sought the help of her elder brother, Rajashekhar, a painter by profession, for organising the wedding.

Gowramma’s daughter and Chandrashekhar got along really well. But days later, Gowramma decided to call off the engagement as she doubted Chandrashekhar’s character. By then, the young couple had gone too far into the relationship. Seeing Gowramma’s opposition to their marriage, they approached Rajashekhar for help. He obliged them. Gowramma tried to convince her brother but he was adamant and vowed to go ahead with the wedding as planned earlier.

Gowramma wanted to stop the marriage at any cost. She realised that this is not possible as long as Rajashekhar is around. She went to Mumtaz, her 28-year-old neighbour, for help to eliminate Rajashekhar. Mumtaz demanded Rs 3 lakh for the job. Gowramma sold her house and paid Mumtaz.

Mumtaz hired a gang of three construction labourers — Munna, 22, Mohammed Ladle, 19, and Sadiq, 19 — to murder Rajashekhar. The men hail from Raichur and West Bengal and had befriended Mumtaz at a hotel where she worked.

On June 22, one of them called Rajashekhar to a dilapidated house in Vishweshwaraiah Layout, Kengeri, on the pretext of offering him a painting assignment. There they stabbed him to death and fled the spot.

The Kengeri police who registered a case of murder discovered that soon after the murder, Mumtaz had vacated her house.

A team led by Kengeri police inspector Ramappa B Guthere then started tracking her down and found that she had bought a new SIM card. Police picked her up for questioning and she blurted out the truth. Based on her statement, police arrested the three labourers.