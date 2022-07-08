Woman SI, constable caught while taking Rs 1 lakh bribe

A woman police sub-inspector and a police constable were caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday for taking a Rs 1 lakh bribe from a resident of Benson Town.

The suspects are Baby Walekar and Srinivas, both posted at the Bangalore Metropolitan Task Force (BMTF) office located at the BBMP head office.

In 2019, a case was registered against the Benson Town resident in the BMTF police station over the construction of a road in survey number 151/3 at Agara. The case was investigated and closed by the inspector who earlier served in BMTF. Walekar was conveyed the same. But Baby informed the complainant that the case was still pending and they are going to close it. On behalf of Walekar, Srinivas demanded Rs 1 lakh to close the case.

The complainant filed a complaint with the ACB. On the ACB officials’ instructions, he went to the BMTF office on Thursday with Rs one lakh in cash. Srinivas allegedly took bribe on behalf of Walekar. ACB officials caught Srinivas and seized the money. They also arrested Walekar who was at the station.

Walekar has been mired in controversies. In 2016, when she was a sub-inspector at Vishwanathapura police station near Bengaluru, she was suspended for not cracking down on a gambling den despite being alerted about it.

She was also suspended in 2013 for assaulting a man under the influence of alcohol when she was posted at the Market Yard police station in Raichur district.