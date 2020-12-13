Woman smothers 6-year-old son after he ‘beats’ two-month-old sibling

A 26-year-old woman allegedly smothered and strangled her six-year-old son after he beat his two-month-old sibling.

Devi, 26, pushed her son Manish to the ground before smothering him with a pillow. As the boy began screaming in a desperate attempt to breathe, she strangled him with her dupatta.

He became motionless within minutes, said Sanjeev M Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West).

The incident happened at the family's home in Pattanagere, off Mysuru Road in western Bengaluru, around 12.45 pm on Saturday.

Fit of hysteria

Police said Devi appeared to have murdered the boy in a fit of hysteria. She was having a migraine when the boy was beating his two-month-old sibling. She asked him to stop it but the boy wouldn't listen.

That's when she grabbed him and started the beating. But she soon realised what she had done and called her husband Tejaram, who was away at his grocery store. He came back rushing only to be stunned by what he saw. The boy was unconscious but his body was still warm.

Tejaram rushed the boy to BGS Global Hospital but doctors declared him brought dead. He later went to the police station and narrated the incident. Police subsequently arrested Devi.

Tejaram and Devi hail from Jodhpur, Rajasthan, and got married seven years ago. A police officer who's part of the investigation said Devi was either suffering from some psychological disorder or she was not in a normal state due to migraine.