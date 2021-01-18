Woman steals co-passenger’s bag at KIA, arrested

Woman steals co-passenger’s bag at KIA, traced to Jaipur; arrested

HM Chaithanya Swamy
HM Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS,
  • Jan 18 2021, 02:12 ist
  • updated: Jan 18 2021, 02:40 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) police arrested a 23-year-old woman who allegedly stole a bag belonging to a co-passenger from the baggage belt during check out on October 23.

Police traced Sakshi Rathod to her native Jaipur and nabbed her there. They said Shyam Sharma (25), a resident of Hebbal in Mysuru, filed a complaint of theft on November 13.

Sharma told police that he arrived in Bengaluru from Jaipur on flight number 6E-6268 and found one of his four bags missing while checking out. He registered a complaint with the airlines. On verifying the CCTV cameras, officials found that a woman had stolen the bag.

While investigating the case, BIAL police nabbed Sakshi, who came to meet her friend to find a part-time job. Sakshi stole the bag containing some cash and 50 grams of gold jewellery worth Rs 2.5 lakh.

She spent the money during her stay in Bengaluru and returned home by road with the jewellery.

Police recovered the stolen ornaments and are investigating to find out if Sakshi had committed similar crimes in other places.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

BIAL
Bengaluru
Kempegowda International Airport

What's Brewing

Phil Spector, musical genius with dark side, dead at 81

Phil Spector, musical genius with dark side, dead at 81

'Racism pushed me to the brink of suicide'

'Racism pushed me to the brink of suicide'

NASA shares picture of ‘5 mn years young star cluster'

NASA shares picture of ‘5 mn years young star cluster'

Inside Twitter’s decision to cut off Donald Trump

Inside Twitter’s decision to cut off Donald Trump

Smokers may be at lesser risk of getting Covid: Survey

Smokers may be at lesser risk of getting Covid: Survey

 