Woman steals co-passenger’s bag at KIA, traced to Jaipur; arrested

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) police arrested a 23-year-old woman who allegedly stole a bag belonging to a co-passenger from the baggage belt during check out on October 23.

Police traced Sakshi Rathod to her native Jaipur and nabbed her there. They said Shyam Sharma (25), a resident of Hebbal in Mysuru, filed a complaint of theft on November 13.

Sharma told police that he arrived in Bengaluru from Jaipur on flight number 6E-6268 and found one of his four bags missing while checking out. He registered a complaint with the airlines. On verifying the CCTV cameras, officials found that a woman had stolen the bag.

While investigating the case, BIAL police nabbed Sakshi, who came to meet her friend to find a part-time job. Sakshi stole the bag containing some cash and 50 grams of gold jewellery worth Rs 2.5 lakh.

She spent the money during her stay in Bengaluru and returned home by road with the jewellery.

Police recovered the stolen ornaments and are investigating to find out if Sakshi had committed similar crimes in other places.