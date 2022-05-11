Woman succumbs to burns, case filed against husband 

A 30-year-old homemaker, who had suffered severe burn injuries, succumbed to injuries on Tuesday night while undergoing treatment at the Victoria Hospital burn's ward.

Following the death of the woman, her family members have filed a complaint against her husband, mother-in-law and brother-in-law with RT Nagar police.

The deceased has been identified as Shajiya, a resident of Matadahalli. According to preliminary investigation police said that Shajiya had set herself ablaze after pouring sanitiser on her body at her house on April 20. At 10 pm, her husband, Imran and mother-in-law, Nazeema, fought with her over food.

Later they had dinner and were sitting in the hall when Shajiya went into her room, poured sanitiser and set herself ablaze. Imran, his brother, Rizwan and Nazeema doused the fire and rushed her to the hospital.

Initially, the family had not raised a complaint, but now Shajiya's mother has filed a complaint after the police received the death memo and contacted the family. They have alleged that Shajiya killed herself because of the harassment by Imran, Rizwan and Nazeema. A case of abetment to suicide has been registered against them. The police are questioning the trio.

Shajiya was native of Bharathi Nagar. She was married to Imran, an electrician, for over seven years. The couple have two children.