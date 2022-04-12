Woman tax consultant's death turns out murder 'for gain'

A 55-year-old tax consultant found dead in an apartment complex in southeastern Bengaluru last week was smothered by a three-member gang, most probably for gain, according to police.

On April 5, police found the highly decomposed body of Sunitha Ramprasad in a fourth-floor flat in Kachamaranahalli, Varthur.

From the word go, police were suspicious about the death because Sunitha resided in Malleswaram and there was no apparent reason why she had come to Kachamaranahalli.

On April 8, the post-mortem report confirmed their suspicions. Sunitha was smothered. Police have solved the mystery by arresting two suspects and are hunting for the kingpin.

Sunitha’s maternal uncle Balaji BN had filed a missing complaint at the Malleswaram police station on April 4, four days after she disappeared.

Balaji told the police that Sunitha stayed with a cousin named Srinivas in Malleswaram. On March 31, around 5 pm, she left home, telling Balaji she was going for a business meeting and would return soon.

The next day, around 10 pm, she called up her cousin Srinivas, telling him she would be home in an hour. She never came back. Balaji and Srinivas looked for her all around but there was no clue.

Soon after Balaji filed the missing complaint, he received a phone call from the police who summoned him to the apartment in Kachamaranahalli for the purpose of identifying a deceased woman.

Balaji went there with Sunitha’s father Ramprasad and showed the police her ID. Their worst fears came true. It was Sunitha.

Police said Sunitha’s murder was plotted by one Kiran, who lives on the first floor of the apartment complex.

Kiran had befriended Sunitha, who was unmarried, a few years ago and gained her confidence. Sunitha also got to know Kiran’s friends, Venkatesh, 52, and Imran, 23, both residents of Varthur. She often took the trio’s help.

Balaji has alleged that Kiran had convinced Sunitha to move into his apartment with him.

A senior police officer said that while Venkatesh and Imran had confessed to the killing, they were merely acting at Kiran’s behest. “A clear picture will emerge once we get hold of Kiran,” the officer said, suspecting that it was most likely a murder for gain.

