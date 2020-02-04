Woman techie in debt kills mother, stabs brother

A 33-year-old techie working with a private firm murdered her mother and stabbed her brother while they were asleep at their house in Ramamurthy Nagar near KR Puram in the wee hours of Sunday.

The deceased, Nirmala (54), died on the spot and her son C Harish Chandrashekar (31) escaped with stab injuries. The suspect Amrutha C, is absconding and efforts are on to nab her, said the KR Puram police.

A senior police officer said that Nirmala was a native of Davangere and was staying in a rented house at Akshaya Nagar in Ramamurthy Nagar with her son and daughter.

Amurtha worked as a software engineer with a major software MNC near Marathahalli. She told her mother and brother that she had got a job in Hyderabad and told them to prepare to move to Hyderabad on February 2.

The trio went to bed after dinner on February 1. Harish was sleeping in one room while his mother and sister were sleeping in the hall.

Harish told the police that around 4 am on Sunday, he heard the sound of someone opening the drawers and found Amrita searching for something. When he asked her what she was looking for, she told him she was packing her bags and left the room.

When she came back after 10 minutes, he sat up on his bed. Amrita then rushed at him with the knife and stabbed him on his right neck. When she tried to stab him again, he managed to fend her off. He screamed for help and asked Amrita about his mother.

His sister told him that she had killed her mother as she had borrowed Rs 15 lakh and was unable to repay it. She said the lenders were after her and had threatened to come home on Sunday morning demanding that she repay the loan. She was afraid her family would be shamed in society due to this.

Harish tried to catch her but she pushed him aside and fled from the spot.

Harish told the police that he later called his aunt, who rushed to the spot and shifted him to a hospital.

DCP (Whitefield) M N Anucheth said this was a rare case where a well educated woman suddenly becomes aggressive and brutally murders her mother and tries to kill her younger brother.

“Investigations will cover all angles and we are waiting for Harish to recover from shock to get more details,” he said.

The police also suspect that Amrita, who was unmarried, was upset that she could not take care of her family after her father passed away six years ago.