Woman techie neither cried nor slept after killing mother, stabbing brother: Police

Amrita Chandrashekar, 33, neither cried nor slept after allegedly killing her mother and stabbing her brother last week.

When cops went to Port Blair to arrest her and bring her to Bengaluru on February 5, she allegedly banged her head against the wall of the local police station. “It was very difficult to bring her back to the city. She had neither slept nor cried,” said a senior police officer who’s part of the team handling the case.

Amrita, a techie, allegedly murdered her mother, Nirmala, 54, and stabbed her brother, Harish Chandrashekar, 31, at their home in Ramamurthy Nagar early on the morning of February 2 before catching a flight to Port Blair with her male friend, Sridhar Rao, 28, a few hours later.

Police found sleeping pills in her possession. A counselling session by a psychologist confirmed insomnia. The counselling helped Amrita open up a bit about the incident. She felt relaxed and slept for five hours on Thursday night. “She told the psychologist that she loved her mother and brother and that she thought of committing suicide so that banks won’t harass her. She decided to kill her mother and brother so that banks won’t harass either,” the officer said.

Additional Commissioner of Police (East) S Murugan said there appeared to be no specific motive behind the murder. “She had been under depression and there were a lot of family issues. She also appears to have psychological problems.”

When Amrita and Rao were brought to the magistrate court complex on Friday, she was seen talking to the latter’s lawyer, apparently convincing him that her friend was innocent and that he did not even know about the murder. While Rao’s parents were present in the courthouse, there was none from Amrita’s family. She didn’t have a lawyer either.