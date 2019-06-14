Woman tied to pole

In an inhuman act, people tied up a woman to an electric pole and assaulted her, forcing her to give them the chit fund money at Kodigehalli near Bidadi on Thursday.

The victim, Rajamani, was living with her daughter on outskirts of Bengaluru for a couple of years. She was running an eatery and a chit fund business. She owed Rs 50,000 to some people who were forcing her to return their amount.

The lenders panicked as Rajamani was not home for a couple of days. When she returned on Thursday, they tied her to the electric pole, abused and assaulted her.

One of the villagers had recorded the scene on his mobile phone and the incident went viral on social media. Soon after it started appearing on television news channels, Tavarekere police rushed to the spot and rescued the victim.

Senior police officers also visited the spot and spoke to the victim and villagers and said action will be initiated following a complaint by a victim.

On June 3, villagers at Kabbekatte in Chamarajanagar district had made S Prathap (38) a Scheduled Caste man naked and assaulted him and took him out in a procession. A video clip of Prathap being taken in a procession nude had gone viral on social media.

Police arrested two and booked six people for the incident.