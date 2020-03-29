Woman 'viciously stabbed' by boyfriend

A 22-year-old woman was allegedly attacked by her boyfriend after she broke up with him.

The woman, who works as a tailor and lives as a paying guest in southern Bengaluru’s Hongasandra, was viciously stabbed on the face, hands and left shoulder.

Police said the woman identified the attacker as Sushant who lives near her place of residence. He had proposed to her five months ago and she said yes. But the relationship developed differences a month ago, and they stopped meeting.

On March 26, around 7.30 pm, Sushant called her and asked her to meet him. She agreed, and they met near Oni Road. Sushant started quarreling with her and accused her of cheating on him. She denied the accusation but Sushant didn’t believe her. In a fit of rage, he pulled out a knife and attacked her, inflicting wounds on the face, hands and the left shoulder. He then tried slitting her throat.

In a bid to escape, she raised an alarm, prompting Sushant to flee for the fear of getting caught. The woman later filed a complaint with Bommanahalli police.

A police officer said a case of attempted murder had been opened and that further investigation was underway.